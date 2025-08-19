£8k boost for Pendleside Hospice thanks to Marsden Affinity Savers

Burnley-based Pendleside Hospice has received a £8,066.61 donation from Marsden Building Society, thanks to the Society’s Affinity Saver account holders.

The Marsden’s Affinity Saver account allows savers to choose one of four charities to support, including Pendleside Hospice.

The Society donates 0.50% of the total average balance of Affinity Saver accounts to the chosen charity each year. This means that the more money saved in those accounts, the more the Society will donate.

This donation will play a crucial role in helping the Hospice provide compassionate care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families living in the Burnley and Pendle area.

L-R Lisa Clarke (Corporate Fundraiser, Pendleside), Jas Finlayson (Marketing Manager, the Marsden) and Sarah Taylor (Registered Nurse, Pendleside)

In addition to the Hospice’s inpatient unit, the charity provides hospice-at-home care, rehabilitation programmes, family bereavement support, and a paid-for ‘Meals on Wheels’ service that sees up to 100 meals cooked and delivered daily.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “Pendleside Hospice provides an invaluable service to local families and individuals. The impact of their work is evident in the difference they make for those facing life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones. We’re proud to partner with this essential resource and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our account holders for their continued support.”

Helen McVey, Chief Executive at Pendleside Hospice, added “We’re delighted to have received this fantastic amount of money from Marsden Building Society. The hospice costs are expected to rise to over £6.5 million this year and, with less than 20% of that coming from NHS funding, receiving such generous donations like this means so much to us, our patients and our families. Marsden Building Society have been supporting Pendleside Hospice for over 15 years now through their Affinity Savings scheme and we can’t thank them enough for this.”

The Affinity Saver is available to new and existing Marsden Building Society members. Accounts can be opened in a branch and more information can be found at www.themarsden.co.uk.