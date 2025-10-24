A Burnley nightclub has reopened its doors after a prohibition notice was lifted.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service served the prohibition notice on Proj3kt in Hammerton Street last Friday.

This is a legal order immediately stops all or part of the activity or access to a building when a fire risk is so serious that it needs to be prohibited to protect people. These notices are issued when there is an immediate and grave danger to life and safety due to significant fire safety breaches, and they take effect immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the fire service has confirmed that, although some outstanding issues previously identified remain, the notice was lifted yesterday following a further inspection. They added that, while these issues do not prevent the venue from reopening, the fire service will continue to work with the venue owners to ensure they are addressed in due course.

Proj3kt nightclub in Hammerton Street, Burnley.

A spokesperson for Proj3kt said: “After a full new inspection done by the chief inspectors for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service yesterday, we are pleased to let everyone know that they have lifted the Prohibition Notice from the venue.”