Princess Royal visits Burnley weaving mill

The Princess Royal delighted staff and customers at John Spencer Textiles when she visited the Burnley weaving mill.

Princess Anne attended in her capacity as president of the UK Fashion and Textile Association to recognise owners and staff for their continued success in the industry, and to mark the part they play in the continuation of the skills for which the town is known.

Next year sees the business celebrate 150 years of continuous production in Burnley. As the last remaining traditional cotton weaver in the region, John Spencer Textiles has survived the downturn of the industry, a devastating fire and remains one of the UK’s largest weaving businesses - the first in the UK to achieve Soil Association accreditation.

David Collinge, the sixth member of the Spencer family to head up the business said: "We are genuinely proud to be recognised in this way by The Princess Royal. It's an important milestone for the town too. We are living proof that the industry can survive and thrive here. Cotton may be where this all started, but the future is very different for our business."

The Princess Royal unveiled a special woven plaque to commemorate the visit and was presented with a recycled cotton throw which is woven and hand-finished at John Spencer Textiles.