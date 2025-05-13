An engineering business has benefited from a £100,000 grant to help it employ new staff members and buy a key piece of equipment.

Precision Tube and Laser Ltd who received £100,000 towards the cost of a £400,000 laser cutter, which has also helped to generate 11 new full-time jobs at the business premises on Pendle Industrial Estate, Southfield Street, Nelson.

There are still grants available for Nelson businesses as part of the Nelson Town Deal.

The money can be used for investment in new machinery, initiatives to lower CO2 emissions and energy consumption, and building improvements to support growth.

Iftikhar Bokhari, Pendle Borough Council's head of Economic Growth; Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council and general manager at PMF Stephen Lord.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, leader of Pendle Borough Council, and portfolio holder for Growth and Regeneration, said: “The Business Resilience and Growth Project is one of seven within the £25m. Nelson Town Deal and is designed to promote sustainable growth in the area, create jobs and provide new opportunities for local people.

“Precision Tube and Laser Ltd – which specialises in laser cutting and bending services for both tube and flat bed sheet metal – was established in 2023, taking over premises previously run by Pendle Engineering.

“Since then, the company has developed and expanded, and I am pleased we have been able to play a part in this with the financial help we have been able to provide.”

Precision director Julia Wallbank, added: “We are deeply grateful to Pendle Council for the generous grant, which has empowered us to grow our business and create valuable employment opportunities for our dedicated team.”

Nelson businesses can apply for similar grants by contacting Mike Williams, Economic Development Officer at Pendle Council, via email [email protected] or by calling 01282 661963.