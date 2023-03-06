Fuchsia at Neovintage has re-located from Keighley Road on to Spring Lane after eight years, although owner and Colne resident Tierney Hanson has run a salon in the town for 18 years.

The building she’s moved into is owned by her husband Robert, who has a successful company Hanson Construct which he started from scratch and now operates nationwide.

Well known Colne beauty therapist Tierney Hanson with her husband Robert. Tierney has moved her business to a new location in the town

Tierney said: “We’ve loved our current location, but the landlord is selling the building and I wanted more security for not only myself, but the other self-employed staff who use Neovintage as their central base, as well as for our clients. I struggled finding the ideal building and Robert wanted to use the Spring Lane building as his office.

“I decided that it made sense for me to move the salon on to Spring Lane, so quite frankly, I have indeed kicked him out of the space.”

Robert has found a new office above Indigo Financial Advice on Albert Road - which happens to be the building at the back of the new salon. The couple renamed Tierney’s business R&R, in honour of their two young sons, Ryker and Raife.

Tierney hopes that a change in location may bring new customers from the town that both sides of the family call home.

Well known beauth therapist Tierney Hanson has re located her business and named it R and R in honour of her sons Ryker and Raife.

“We have only ever lived in Colne, both my parents were born and brought up here and our grandparents have lived here their entire lives.

“Together we have renovated shops and houses, as well as the new premises on Spring Lane, “ she said.

“We know and love the people here and the atmosphere the town has and we’re both excited to be based further into the centre, although it’s quite funny we’ve ended up back to back to one another,” Tierney added.