Making the announcement on social media this morning a statement said: “ It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you that as of now Astoria Tapas bar and Pizzeria will not be reopening its doors to the public.

“Due to increased rises/ costs and financial related matters, we are incapable at this moment of being able to continue this project the way it requires, and to the standards you expect and deserve.

“We set out with a vision of creating a conceptually different venue in the centre of Burnley, one that is recognised for quality in both food, drink and atmosphere and I feel that this has been achieved, along with so many great comments and feedback from our regulars.”

The statement goes on to thank everyone for their support adding: “I thank everyone of you that has been with us on this journey. Now we must take a step back and plan for the future.

“The team has had an amazing experience and would like to wish the wonderful town of Burnley all the best for the future.”

Situated in St James Row, the restaurant opened five years ago in premises that used to be The Mix Cafe Bar.