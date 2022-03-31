And Belfield's Fish Bar in Parliament Street achieved a five, the best rating possible, across the board after the inspection by the Food Standards Agency on Monday, March 21st.

A rating of five shows that hygiene standards are very good and food safety officers rated Belfields good in all areas including handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

This includes appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene

A Burnley fish and chip shop has received its Food Hygiene rating

It was also rated 5 in management of food safety with system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection.