Popular Burnley chippy Ightenhill Fish Bar receives food hygiene rating

The Padiham Road fish and chip shop was given five stars after an inspection took place on June 23.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ightenhill Fish Bar, Padiham Road, Burnley.

It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times. This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.