Popular Burnley chippy Ightenhill Fish Bar receives food hygiene rating

The Padiham Road fish and chip shop was given five stars after an inspection took place on June 23.
Read More
Read MoreStar-studded line-up announced for return of Colne's Great British Rhythm and Bl...
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality.
It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times. This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.
A rating of five shows that standards are very good.