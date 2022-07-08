Popular Burnley chippy Ightenhill Fish Bar receives food hygiene rating

Burnley chippy Ightenhill Fish Bar has been awarded a new food hygiene rating following a visit from inspectors.

Friday, 8th July 2022, 9:48 am
The Padiham Road fish and chip shop was given five stars after an inspection took place on June 23.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. It is not a guide to food quality.

Ightenhill Fish Bar, Padiham Road, Burnley.

It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times. This includes handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

A rating of five shows that standards are very good.

