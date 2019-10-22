Police boss launches new fund to tackle Burnley knife crime

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has launched a brand new £100,000 fund to tackle knife crime across the county.

Calling on community and third sector organisations to submit funding applications for projects that aim to address the known underlying causes and drivers of knife crime, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw is allowing groups to bid for up to £20,000 from the fund, which has been set aside from a £1.8m Home Office grant.

With the majority of the rest of the Home Office funding being used to support additional operational activity, it has also been used to secure knife "arches" for use in town and city centres or at specific events where there are concerns regarding the potential for carrying or using knives.

"Tackling crime and developing safe and confident communities are key priorities for me and this funding will enable organisations with the experience and know-how to get involved in reducing knife crime and serious violence in Lancashire," said Mr Grunshaw. "I fully support the public health approach to violent crime.

"We continue to lose too many young lives to knife crime and serious violence and it’s crucial that all parts of our society work together to tackle it head-on and make our communities safer," he added. "This fund is a fantastic opportunity for community and third sector organisations to apply for funding for projects that can reduce the cycle of knife crime and serious violence through diversionary and targeted interventions.

"Policing alone cannot prevent people offending and that is why I continue to support initiatives that break the cycle offenders all too often find themselves trapped in, moving them away from a life of crime."

The fund will open for applications on Monday 21st October and will close on Friday 15th November at 5pm. For full details and an application form, head to www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/our-money/grant-funding/knife-crime-and-violence-reduction