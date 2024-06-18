Play centre FUNDA Land based at Northlight Mill in Brierfield named as UK's Best Indoor Attraction
FUNDA LAND won the title at the prestigious Association of Indoor Play Awards. Kieran Fletcher who is the founder and creative director of the centre said: “This award celebrates FUNDA LAND’s commitment to reshaping children’s futures both in and out of school by promoting active, healthy lifestyles that last a lifetime. Every child deserves a chance to play and thrive, irrespective of their background.”
Kieran described FUNDA Land as a ‘beacon of innovation and community spirit in the heart of one of the UK’s most deprived areas.’
FUNDA LAND was opened two years ago in Brierfield’s multi-million-pound sports facility The Leisure Box. The centre includes a two floor UV lazer tag zone, bumper cars, giant soft play and, three private themed party rooms. It has recently expanded to include a new Valo interactive climbing wall, only eight of which are available in the UK. There is also a baby and toddler sensory play area.
Kieran launched FUNDA in Burnley 18 years ago and masterminded its growth from hosting Saturday morning football sessions to an OFSTED registered organisation delivering in over 150 primary schools across the North West. The business now offers an holistic PE programme, active curriculum, holiday camps and wraparound childcare for schools. It has also attracted the attention of educational ministries and schools in Saudi Arabia and UAE, setting a global benchmark in child-centric, holistic physical education, leisure and recreation.
Keiran added: “The UK government needs to recognise the potential of initiatives like FUNDA to empower children of today and in the future. We are making a positive difference here and now, I want children and families to know the importance of active play is to their child’s development.
“With this award, FUNDA Land reaffirms its role as a leader in providing innovative active and creative spaces where children can escape the confines of poverty and screen-based isolation to discover the joy and benefits of creative active play.”
