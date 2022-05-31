Pendleside’s Corporate Challenge will see record number of businesses battling it out to be crowned hospice fundraising champion

The challenge has returned after a two-year absence due to Covid-19 and hopes to raise a record amount beating the £160,000 in 2019.

Head of income generation Louisa Mayor said: “While we like the businesses taking part to be competitive with the initiatives and ideas they come up with to raise money we all know that we are taking part for the same reason and that is to raise as much money as possible so that Pendleside can continue to provide the services it does 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from 59 businesses cheer the launch of the Pendleside Corporate Challenge 2022.

Elaine Middleton, head of corporate partnerships, thanked business networking and referral group BNI Kudos (Burnley) for sponsoring the challenge and providing each business with £50 to help launch their effort.

“I’m delighted at the number of businesses taking part this year and as the challenge officially starts at the beginning of June to the end of September there is still time for others to come forward and take up the challenge.

“How businesses raise money is entirely up to them. But I know it will be lots of fun as well as it being for a very worthy cause.

“Joining the challenge is a great way of building staff morale within a business especially after the last two years when a lot of people have been working from home.”

BNI Kudos chairman Mike Steel, who is also a trustee at Pendleside, said: “While we don’t like talking targets I am confident we will smash the previous record.”

Mike described how Pendleside had served his own family’s needs when his brother-in-law had been diagnosed with incurable cancer.

He said: “When he sought help from Pendleside during his final three months the care he received put him at peace with everything. He even got married at the hospice to my sister, his long-time partner.

“His experience shows what a huge difference Pendleside can make to a person suffering a life-limiting illness and their family.”