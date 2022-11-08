Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge raises record £208,296 to help fund patient care
A record £208,296 was raised by the Pendleside Corporate Challenge when the campaign returned this summer after a two-year absence because of the Covid pandemic.
By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago
The amount was revealed at a special awards ceremony at the Crow Wood Hotel, Burnley, which was attended by around 250 guests.
More than 60 businesses from across Burnley and Pendle – again a new record – took part in the challenge which saw them compete against each other by organising fundraising events and challenges between June and September.
