News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Businesses celebrated the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge. [email protected]_3/11/22_©Andy Ford

Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge raises record £208,296 to help fund patient care

A record £208,296 was raised by the Pendleside Corporate Challenge when the campaign returned this summer after a two-year absence because of the Covid pandemic.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago

The amount was revealed at a special awards ceremony at the Crow Wood Hotel, Burnley, which was attended by around 250 guests.

More than 60 businesses from across Burnley and Pendle – again a new record – took part in the challenge which saw them compete against each other by organising fundraising events and challenges between June and September.

1. [email protected]_3/11/22_©Andy Ford

Businesses celebrated the Pendleside Hospice Corporater Challenge. [email protected]_3/11/22_©Andy Ford

Photo: andyford

Photo Sales

2. [email protected]_3/11/22_©Andy Ford

Businesses celebrated the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge. [email protected]_3/11/22_©Andy Ford

Photo: andyford

Photo Sales

3. [email protected]_3/11/22_©Andy Ford

Businesses celebrated the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge. [email protected]_3/11/22_©Andy Ford

Photo: andyford

Photo Sales

4. [email protected]_3/11/22_©Andy Ford

Businesses celebrated the Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge. [email protected]_3/11/22_©Andy Ford

Photo: andyford

Photo Sales
BurnleyPendle
Next Page
Page 1 of 3