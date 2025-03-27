Pendle Hill Properties to give away over 200 Easter eggs as Easter fun returns to Padiham this April

Family-run estate agent Pendle Hill Properties will be giving away over 200 Easter eggs as part of a special #ShopLocal competition in Padiham between 7th and 19th April.

Running for the second consecutive year, local schoolchildren under the age of 12 are being challenged to colour and decorate an Easter egg design, which must then be handed in to one of 12 participating shops on the Padiham high street.

Shops taking part include: Todd’s Pharmacy, A1 Motorstores, Rawes Grazing, Mr Jinkinsons, Jack Jones Barbers, Mooch Cafe87, Pendleside Hospice Shop, Padiham Library, Padiham Mobile Phone & Computers, Flamingos Beauty Lounge, Baby Keepsake Company and The Fat Giraffe.

Pendle Hill Properties have provided each of the participating outlets with 20 special Easter eggs to give to children handing in their entries on a first come, first served basis.

Pendle Hill Properties regularly run community initiatives

There will also be a giant egg and a giant Easter bunny soft toy up for grabs for the number one design, with a judging process to take place after the competition ends at 12pm on Saturday 19th April.

Toby Burrows, Rental Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are really excited to be running our Easter egg giveaway again in Padiham.

“The number of entries received last year was fantastic and we are looking forward to seeing even more incredible designs this April.

“Not only does the competition provide a fun activity for local children and their families throughout the school holidays, but it also encourages people to visit and take a look around the fantastic outlets that we have on our high street.”

A number of Padiham outlets are taking part in the Pendle Hill Properties Easter competition

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate agency, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across Lancashire and the Ribble Valley, with offices in both Read and Longridge.

For more information on Pendle Hill Properties, see here: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk or call 01282 772 048.