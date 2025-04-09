Pendle Hill Properties strengthen team with signing of new mortgage adviser
The new partnership will see mortgage adviser, Callum Booth, support Pendle Hill Properties and their clients on everything mortgage related, including arranging mortgages and mortgage protection.
Callum partners with the Pendle Hill Properties team having started his mortgage advising journey back in 2019, joining the financial industry two years prior to that.
It is in those roles that Callum took a real interest in helping people to achieve their property goals, from which he became a self-employed mortgage adviser under TMG Mortgage Network.
In his new role, Callum will be supporting Pendle Hill Properties’ clients across both their Longridge and Read offices.
Andrew Turner, Managing Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are delighted to have Callum on board. Callum is a really good fit for our business and we are looking forward to succeeding together across both our Longridge and Read offices.”
Callum Booth, Mortgage Adviser at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “There’s no better buzz than seeing first time buyers that didn’t realise they could buy a house, then getting their new house on completion day.
“When I first met Andrew Turner, we went through all the technology that Pendle Hill Properties are using, and the benefits that it can bring for our clients. I am delighted to be teaming up with Pendle Hill Properties and can’t wait to get started.”
Thomas Turner, Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are really excited to have Callum with us, and moving forward if anyone has any mortgage related queries, we will have Callum on hand to get them on the move.”
Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate agency, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across the Ribble Valley and Lancashire including Longridge, Chipping, Ribchester, Whittingham, Grimsargh, Goosnargh and Hurst Green, as well as the Burnley and Pendle areas.
For more information on Pendle Hill Properties, visit their website: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk