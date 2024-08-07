Pendle Hill Properties strengthen team with new Apprentice
Lauren Schofield, who will be based at both the Longridge and Read offices, has had a strong interest in property from a young age, and joins Pendle Hill Properties having been recruited through Accrington-based training provider North Lancs Training Group (NLTG).
Alongside her passion for property, Lauren is also a keen musician and appeared on The Voice Kids when she was younger, while she has also performed on the main stage at The Beat-Herder Festival, on BBC Music Introducing and at CarFest.
Lauren’s talents have no boundaries, also playing a number of musical instruments including guitar, drums, violin, ukulele and many more.
Pendle Hill Properties’ newest recruit will now be looking to utilise the confidence gained from performing live, in her new role as an estate agent.
Lauren said: “I am really excited to have joined the Pendle Hill Properties team, it is a great opportunity and one that I am really looking forward to.
“An Apprenticeship really appealed to me because exams and tests are not really for me, plus I like the idea of earning while you learn.
“I have learned a lot already, it has been very go, go, go and I love it, you are doing new things everyday which is also a big bonus for me.”
Andrew Turner, Managing Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lauren to our expanding team.
“Lauren is very enthusiastic, she is passionate about the industry and we are looking forward to seeing her career develop here at Pendle Hill Properties.”
The appointment comes just seven months after the family run estate agents recruited fellow Apprentice India Whelan, while Sales Director Thomas Turner is also a former Apprentice.
Pendle Hill Properties is an award winning estate and lettings agency based in Read and Longridge, providing residential and commercial property sales and rentals across the Ribble Valley, Longridge, Preston, Burnley and Pendle areas. They were recently named as the best estate agent in Longridge & Garstang by The British Property Awards.
For more information on Pendle Hill Properties, see here: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk
