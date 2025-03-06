Pendle Hill Properties announce exciting line-up of events across Lancashire for 2025

Estate agents Pendle Hill Properties have announced that they will be running and taking part in an exciting line-up of community events across Lancashire in 2025.

With offices in both Read and Longridge, Pendle Hill Properties will be supporting initiatives across both areas, starting in April.

Passionate about supporting their local communities, the extremely popular Easter egg children’s colouring competitions will return in Padiham and Longridge. Originally launched in March 2022, the activity will take place for the fourth year in a row in Longridge between Monday 7th and Saturday 19th April.

Following the success of the event in Longridge, the Easter competition was brought to Padiham last year and will return for a second consecutive year. Local schoolchildren are challenged to colour in an egg picture, before handing it in to participating shops, where Easter eggs will be available to collect on a first come, first served basis, sponsored by Pendle Hill Properties.

Working with Longridge Town Council and Padiham Town Council on the shop trails, thousands of local schoolchildren are being invited to take part.

Pendle Hill Properties have also been announced as print sponsor for Painting Padiham, which takes place on Saturday 17th May. The event, which celebrates the heritage, landscape and community of Padiham, has regularly been supported by the local estate agent.

In June (14th) and Pendle Hill Properties will be attending Longridge Field Day, while a month later and they will be running their popular Candy Bomber commemoration at the Uniformed Services Family Fun Day at Towneley Park in Burnley, handing out hundreds of toy parachutists and Hershey’s bars on Saturday 22nd June.

As summer ends and we move into autumn, Pendle Hill Properties will be handing out flags at the eagerly anticipated Longridge Soapbox Derby, while their Halloween shop trails will be back in Padiham and Longridge in October.

In November and ‘Longridge Does Christmas’ will take centre stage, as Pendle Hill Properties give away hundreds of advent calendars from their office on Berry Lane.

With even more announcements set to be made in the coming weeks and months, keep up-to-date by visiting www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk

Andrew Turner, Managing Director of Pendle Hill Properties, said: “Here at Pendle Hill Properties we are all passionate about supporting the communities which we work within every day.

“We are supporting and sponsoring a large number of events again in 2025 and we can’t wait to catch up with old friends and meet lots of new people along the way.”

Further information about Pendle Hill Properties can be seen on their website: www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk