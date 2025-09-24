A week, devoted to helping businesses to thrive, is being held in Nelson next month.

Pendle Business Week commences on Monday to Friday October 20th to the 24th, and is hosted by Pendle Council in association with Nelson and Colne College Sixth Form.

The week is aimed at helping existing businesses to grow and making it a reality for those who want to start their own business. It also gives people the chance to find out what’s happening across the borough, network with other local firms and hear from local business support organisations.

Pendle Business Week takes place next month, hosted by Pendle Council in association with Nelson and Colne College Sixth Form

Coun. David Whipp, Leader of Pendle Council, said: “This focused week of support for Pendle businesses brings together a wide range of specialists providing free, expert led workshops, from marketing and finance to innovation and growth. The sessions are perfect for anyone wanting or needing an injection of business ‘know how,’ however big you are and whatever stage you’re currently at. You can book on one session, or all of them, we just want you to get the most out of this week of support.”

The week kicks off with a relaxed morning of coffee, conversation and connections during a breakfast networking meeting at Northlight in Brierfield and it finishes with a taster session in axe throwing.

Various workshops and seminars will take place throughout the week, focusing on a range of subjects from demystifying AI in your business, a beginner’s guide to visual note taking and support, skills and success for employers. The workshops are free, but places must be booked by clicking onto https://placependle.co.uk/pendle-business-week/