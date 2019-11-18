Pendle businesses praised in county tourism awards

Two Pendle businesses have been feted at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Fence Gate Lodge won the Lancashire Perfect Stay award.

The Fence Gate Lodge winners

The award is a huge coup for the hotel which has only been open for two years.

Kevin Berkins, owner of Fence Gate Lodge, said: “When the opportunity arose to purchase a building which had been derelict for over four years, we knew it would be the final piece of the jigsaw.

“It has enabled us to complete our full service offering for guests at our sister venue, the Fence Gate Inn across the road.”

Fence Gate Lodge will now go forward to represent Lancashire at the Visit England Awards for Excellence at the 30th anniversary of the prestigious national tourism awards in spring 2020.

Meanwhile, Thornton Hall Country Park won the Small Visitor Event of the Year for its fantastic Christmas Adventure.

The judges said this was a much-loved event that has made improvements to accessibility, enhanced its links with schools and the community as well as offering great quality and value for money.

Families can join Thornton Hall Country Park for a unique two hour Christmas Adventure this December too.

Jo Ogle from Thornton Hall Country Park said: “There are enchanted characters to meet on your journey, take a ride on the Santa Express to find the deer and meet the man in red in his magical grotto.”

For more information and to book tickets visit www.christmasadventures.co.uk

The Alma Inn in Laneshaw Bridge near Colne was a finalist in the Dog Friendly Business of the Year category and was shortlisted for a Lancashire Perfect Stay award.

Pendle Council’s Tourism Officer Mike Williams said: “We’re proud Pendle tourism businesses have been recognised for being among the best in Lancashire.

“There were over 230 entrants in total across the awards, so this is a big achievement,” he said.

“If you have friends or relatives visiting for Christmas or New Year we have quality places to stay, great places to eat and a wide range of wonderful things to do in Pendle.

“Tourism is important to Pendle and our stunning area has so much to offer, with many inspiring businesses which make a visit or stay a very memorable experience as these awards show.

“Over 2.7 million day and overnight visitors bring more than £119m. into Pendle’s economy each year."