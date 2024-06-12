Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pendle and Burnley have some of the least energy-efficient homes in England, new figures reveal.

Pendle placed second in a list of areas with the fewest homes achieving an EPC of C or above in 2022. Just over one-fifth (21.83%) of the borough’s homes are energy-efficient, according to ONS data.

Burnley comes in fourth, as only one-quarter (25.1%) achieved or exceeded an EPC of C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data comes after a Burnley Express investigation revealed that many homeowners in the area have been left with crushing bills of up to £72,000 to remove failed cavity wall insulation (CWI) that turned their properties damp and mouldy. The ECO scheme was and is still being funded by the Government to help lift people out fuel poverty by insulating properties across the borough. The aim was to make them more energy-efficient and ultimately cut heating bills for some of the poorest in society.

Some of the members of the SSB Law Victims Group at a meeting in Burnley.

However, numerous victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal have revealed how they are now forking out more in energy bills to heat their homes while others say they have developed asthma and other breathing problems since living with mould and damp. Experts say CWI caused the hazards due to being installed poorly and in the wrong homes and places like Burnley, which is a high-elevation area regularly facing wind-driven rain.

Victims like Sharon Lord say installers did not assess their homes to determine their suitability for CWI.

"These people need regulating,” she said.

She also says she feels “disgusted” that the Government is continuing to operate the scheme without putting in safeguarding measures for vulnerable people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice Sutcliffe (77), of Burnley, speaks about being a victim of the cavity wall insulation scandal following SSB Law's collapse.

Many homeowners say they cannot use their 25-year warranty to remove the botched insulation as the installers have now dissolved. They added that some guarantee agencies blamed the homeowners’ lifestyle for the damp and mould or claimed they have voided their warranties by doing maintenance work on their properties.

Debra Sofia Magdalene, who co-leads the SSB Law Victims Group, which supports people facing the above issues, is warning residents to do their research and check the suitability of their property before having cavity wall insulation fitted.

The Burnley Express and the victims group are urging the Government to deliver justice for homeowners by helping to return their properties to their original condition. We are also calling for new laws to be brought in to help protect residents in the future as ministers continue to roll out the ECO schemes.

Our petition asks the Government to:

Make it compulsory for installers to assess a property's suitability for CWI products on an individual basis , not a scheme basis.

, not a scheme basis. Create a new government department to regulate installers, surveyors, and extractors .

. When CWI failure is suspected, a government-approved RICS building surveyor should visit the property and thoroughly investigate it, and government-approved extraction teams should conduct the remedial work.

and thoroughly investigate it, and should conduct the remedial work. Take control of guarantee agencies , police CWI installers and ensure guarantees sufficiently cover the costs of any required extractions.

, and the costs of any required extractions. Require all extractors by law to be TrustMark-approved, Chas-advanced, and Oscar Onsite-accredited .

. Hold directors and CEOs of guarantee agencies accountable for non-payment of guarantees.