Padiham mortgage broker achieves top marks in Mystery Shopper assessment

By Lee Price
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 18:49 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 13:12 BST

Acorn Mortgages & Later Life Lending, the independent mortgage and Later Life Lending specialist based in Padiham, has received glowing praise after securing 100% and rated excellent in a recent mystery shopping assessment conducted by the Equity Release Council.

Thirty firms across the UK were secretly selected comprising small, medium and large companies with the assessment looking at every stage of the customer journey, from first contact to adviser engagement and follow-up.

Acorn were the only company to score 100%!

The report praised the ‘very personable and trustworthy advisor’ and that all mortgage options were considered.

Lee Priceplaceholder image
Lee Price

“We are absolutely delighted to have achieved a 100% score,” said Lee Price, owner and senior adviser at Acorn Mortgages. “We welcome the scrutiny provided by mystery shopping and are committed to providing every client with advice that’s thorough, transparent, and always in their best interests. Achieving this result confirms the professionalism and care we pride ourselves on.”

The Equity Release Council, the industry’s leading trade body, regularly conducts these assessments to ensure its members maintain the highest levels of conduct and client care in the growing equity release market.

With Acorn Mortgages ranked 1st out of 30 companies assessed in that wave, this achievement reinforces the Padiham based firm’s reputation as a trusted mortgage specialist.

