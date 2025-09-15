The owner of a burger and pizza restaurant is encouraging people to come and see what Burnley’s food and drink scene has to offer.

Kyle Ellis, owner of Ellis's, praised the town as a great destination for food and drink. He fears that a drop in footfall of customers in the town centre could lead to more venues closing as they struggle with the costs of running a business.

Kyle said: “The hospitality industry in general has been having a tough time. We’ve been doing OK, but over the last few months, we’ve seen fewer people come through the doors. It’s not unique to us: I think the town in general is going through a rough patch, and we’re not seeing as many people in Burnley. We’re not as busy as we were six months ago.

“We have relatively high bills - business rates, energy - and the cost of buying stock has tripled.

Kyle Ellis, owner of Ellis's on St James's Row, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I’m a Burnley lad, and I always wanted to do business here. It’s never been a thought of mine to take it elsewhere. I love that we’re part of the fabric of the town. Ellis’s is built by a local lad for local people.

“But if people don’t get out and about to the places they love, they’re probably going to lose them. Places are frequently closing, and we want to avoid that.

"There are so many good businesses [in Burnley]. I just think we’re struggling overall getting the numbers. I think it’s easy for people to think that places are doing alright, but unless we get people through the door, it could end in us closing.”