Oddie’s: this is when the bakery's seven rescued stores are set to re-open in Burnley and Pendle
The store in St James Street in Burnley is the first scheduled to re-open, and will welcome customers back through its doors on Tuesday.
Azets, the UK top ten accounting and advisory firm, has been advising the fourth-generation family bakery, alongside Brabners Solicitors.
A spokesperson for the deal said: "Oddie's is working on a handover of seven sites to Waterfields, led by Brabners and Azets. Whilst the process is still ongoing, the deal looks to secure the future of Oddie's locations at Leeds Road (Nelson), Market Street (Colne), and in Burnley at St James Street, Coal Clough Lane, Padham Road, Brownside Road, and The Mall. We aim to have all stores open by early April, pending the completion of legal agreements, with St James Street in Burnley being the first scheduled to re-open on March 11, 2025."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.