Northstone Welcomes Year 8 Pupils Back to Keld to Witness Their Plots Taking Shape

A group of students from St John Fisher and Thomas More RC High School returned to Northstone’s award-winning Keld development as part of the second year of the homebuilder’s innovative 7UP programme – and what a difference a year makes.

Last year, these Year 7 pupils stood on the bare foundations of their chosen ‘plots’. This year, they returned to see those plots transformed into homes, some nearly complete and others at key stages of construction showing a tangible demonstration of how a development site evolves over time.

The visit was led by Richard Holt, Keld’s site manager, who took the students on a detailed tour of the site, offering insight into everything from the build process to interior fit-out. The tour provided a behind-the-scenes view of the construction journey and included a close look at various build stages and completed plots.

The 7UP programme, developed by Northstone, aims to inspire Year 7 students by offering early exposure to the wide variety of careers within the construction and housebuilding sectors. Through regular visits over multiple years, the programme allows pupils to witness first-hand how a housing development transforms from groundworks to a thriving community.

Year 8 pupils return to Keld

Chrissie Bramhall, Communities Manager at Northstone, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to welcome the students back and see their excitement as they see the transformation of the plots they chose last year. This is exactly what the 7UP programme is about – making construction real and accessible, and opening young minds to the breadth of opportunities in our sector. Watching these pupils engage so enthusiastically gives us great hope for the future.”

During the visit, Richard and Chrissie discussed Northstone’s commitment to thoughtful design and community-focused development – from pedestrian-first infrastructure and flexible ground floor layouts to the inclusion of larger gardens that support modern living.

Simon Atkin, Assistant Headteacher at St John Fisher and Thomas More RC High School, praised the initiative, adding: “Our pupils had another brilliant experience at Keld – they were fascinated to see their plots coming to life. Programmes like 7UP help them make real-world connections to what they’re learning in the classroom and introduce them to exciting potential career paths. We’re very thankful to Northstone for their continued support and investment in local young people.”

On completion, Keld will offer 239 new homes across 10 house types, ranging from two- to four-bedroom properties. As Northstone continues to shape new communities across the North West, initiatives like 7UP highlight the company’s long-term commitment to education, community partnerships, and the next generation of housebuilding talent.

To find out more about Northstone’s Keld development, visit www.northstone.co.uk/development/keld