North West power grid braced for more overnight thunderstorms

Following recent thunderstorms and meteorological forecasts of more thunder and lightning to come, the North West's power operator has confirmed that they are braced and ready for the stormy weather.

With the Met Office putting out the second yellow weather warning of the week for this evening, Electricity North West - which provides power for around five million people in the region - has confirmed that they are on high alert for any issues which may result from the inclement summer weather.

During Tuesday night and Thursday morning's rolling thunderstorms, which saw fierce lightning light up the region, the company estimates that at its peak, 22,000 customers were without supply. By 8am on Wednesday, however, the vast majority of homes had had their supplies restored.

“[Tuesday] night’s storm was certainly a remarkable one; everybody is talking about how the thunder, lightning, and torrential rain lit up the skies during the early hours of the morning," said Mark Mercer, Network Systems Manager at Electricity North West. “We were well prepared following weather warnings from the Met Office and I’m delighted with our response from our teams who take enormous pride in helping power the North West.

“As a second weather warning has been sent out, we are again preparing further resources to deal with any potential faults that may occur due to the stormy conditions," he added.

For extra support, customers can register online at www.enwl.co.uk/priority and access advice on how to be prepared and stay safe at www.enwl.co.uk/power-cuts/dealing-with-power-cuts.