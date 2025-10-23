North West Air Ambulance Charity welcomes new chair and vice chair of the Board of Trustees

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) is pleased to announce the formal appointment of Kim Spencer as Chair of the Board of Trustees and Dan Head as Vice-Chair, effective immediately.

Kim and Dan have supported the charity for many years, most recently as Interim Chair and Interim Vice-Chair.

Their dedication, expertise, and leadership has already influenced the charity’s work, and will continue to drive its lifesaving mission across the North West.

Kim, a solicitor and director at a local law firm, and Dan, a Tax Partner at KPMG, bring invaluable skills and insight to the Board.

Beyond their professional achievements, both share a deep commitment to the #OneCrew ethos, ensuring that patients and their families remain at the heart of every decision.

Heather Arrowsmith, Chief Executive of NWAA, said: "We are thrilled to confirm Kim and Dan’s appointments. They have already made a positive difference during their time on our board, and their dedication to our cause is truly inspiring. With their vision and leadership, I am confident that we will continue to strengthen our services and reach even more people in need of our care."

Kim Spencer, Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: “It is a privilege to continue serving this incredible charity in the role of Chair. The North West Air Ambulance Charity saves lives every single day, thanks to the dedication of our crews, staff, volunteers, and supporters. I am honoured to help guide the charity as we continue to make a real difference for patients and their families across the region.”

With Kim and Dan leading the Board of Trustees, NWAA is excited about the future and looks forward to building on its achievements, ensuring it can continue to deliver the best possible pre-hospital care to communities across the region.

Dan Head, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Vice Chair and to continue supporting the vital work of the North West Air Ambulance Charity. Working alongside Kim and the wider Board, I look forward to helping the charity grow, so that it can keep delivering pre-hospital care to everyone who needs it, whenever they need it.”

The charity would also like to extend its heartfelt thanks to Allan Jude, outgoing Chair of the Board, for his time, commitment, and support during his tenure.

To learn more about the charity and how you can support our lifesaving work, please visit nwairambulance.org.uk.