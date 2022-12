Here is everything you need to know about when pharmacies and supermarkets across the borough will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:

When will Burnley supermarkets be open?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi

Burnley's ASDA superstore. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

New Year’s Eve - 8am – 6pm.

New Year’s Day - Closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday – 8am – 8pm.

Lidl

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Year’s Eve - 8am – 7pm.

New Year’s Day - Closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday – 8am – 8pm.

Tesco

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Year’s Eve - 6am – 6pm.

New Year’s Day – 10am – 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s

New Year’s Eve - 7am – 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Year’s Day – 10am – 4pm.

Asda

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Year’s Eve - Open until 7pm.

New Year’s Day – 11am – 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which chemists in Burnley, Nelson and Colne will be open on New Year’s Day – January 1st?

Asda Pharmacy, Princess Way, Burnley 10am-4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds Pharmacy, J Sainsburys Store, Active Way, Burnley 10am-4pm

Burnley Late Night Pharmacy, 36B Colne Road, Burnley 11am-9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco Pharmacy Wyre Street, Padiham, Burnley 10am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy Centenary Way, Finsley Gate, Burnley 10am-4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda Pharmacy, Princess Way, Burnley 11am-5pm

Nelson Pharmacy 41 Every Street, Nelson 9am-10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asda Pharmacy, Corporation Street, Colne 10am-4pm

Evercare Pharmacy 13 Market Street, Colne 9am-8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad