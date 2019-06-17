New partnership for Burnley aerospace supply chain company Velocity Composites

A Burnley-based supplier to the aerospace industry has announced an exciting new partnership.

Velocity Composites plc, which has a base at AMS Technology Park, Billington Road, has announced that it has partnered with Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (“Wesco”), the world’s leading independent distributor and provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry.

The move will support the expansion of Wesco’s product offering into composite management services.

Jon Bridges, interim chief executive officer and chief technology officer of Velocity, said: “As aircraft original equipment manufacturers demand higher productivity and production rates, this exciting service provision will transform how large, multi-national aerospace manufacturers procure and utilise composite raw materials and realise the opportunities of the industry, as they strive to remove waste and cost from their manufacturing processes.

“Our collaboration with Wesco Aircraft demonstrates how two complementary organisations can work together to bring a combined service offering to market in a way which delivers further benefits to customers and allows for a faster, more efficient roll out. The partnership will draw upon the strengths of both Wesco and Velocity by utilising our combined technologies as well as our existing customer relationships.

“We are excited to work with the team at Wesco to help potential new customers meet the challenges of waste reduction, rate readiness, process standardisation and stock management. We look forward to the partnership growing as Wesco Composite Management Services delivers customer benefits across North America, a new market for Velocity.”