Nelson car dealership gearing up for multi-million-pound new home

Farnell Land Rover Nelson is temporarily relocating to a nearby site to facilitate a multi-million-pound investment at its existing location.

The retailer will undergo a complete rebuild to feature a six-car showroom, designed in line with the prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Arch concept.

Colleagues currently based at the Lomeshaye Business Park, Churchill Way site, will operate from the former Perry’s Citroen dealership on Turner Road for the next twelve months.

Allison Reede, head of business at Farnell Land Rover Nelson, said: “This major investment is fantastic news for customers and colleagues alike and demonstrates the company’s commitment to the area.

"Our prime concern during the redevelopment is to ensure that new and existing customers are not inconvenienced in any way and to assure them that we will offering our usual exemplary service. In fact, they will be able to monitor the progress of the redevelopment as the temporary location is situated just a hundred yards away.”

The Farnell Group was founded in 1882 by Albert Farnell as a shop selling pushbikes. He went on to stock the first motorised Rover pedal cycles and in 1904 built an ancestor of the first Rover car.

Vertu Motors acquired the business in 2013. At the time Robert Forrester, Vertu’s chief executive, described the deal as the “most significant moment” since the company’s acquisition of Bristol Street Motors kick-started its growth.