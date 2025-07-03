The founder of a long-standing Nelson business was presented with a vintage Jowett Bradford van, in a delightful nod to the company’s rich history.

Robinson and Lawlor Electrical Engineers was established in 1957 by Norman Robinson and John Lawlor. The van mirrors the very vehicle that Norman purchased as a 28 year-old electrician at the start of his career.

Their first vehicle, a Jowett Bradford van, acquired in 1958, was a second hand purchase that cost Norman £74, a significant investment for the time, considering his weekly wage was only £8.50 at that point. The vehicle was crucial for transporting Norman and John to various installation sites across Lancashire.

The summer celebration was a reunion of the company's extended family. Joining the current staff were eight former engineers who worked alongside Norman and John. Collectively bringing over 360 years of dedicated service to the firm.

Employees at Robinson and Lawlor Engineering in Nelson celebrate the company's long history

Among those celebrating was Roger Veevers, who was the company's first apprentice in 1959. He spent a remarkable 50 years with Robinson and Lawlor, rising to become a contracts manager before retiring in 2009.

Reflecting on the early days, Roger shared: “I remember when we had to take our tools and materials on the bus to get to a job. Using the Jowett felt truly exciting, and it's wonderful to see so many young faces joining the Robinson and Lawlor family today.”

The celebration also welcomed the next generation of talent, featuring ten JIB apprentices alongside three newly hired trainees: Joe Gillatt, Wiktor Krzyzanek and Jacob Houldsworth, who have recently embarked on their careers with the company.

While co-founder John Lawlor sadly passed away in 1975, Norman persevered, continuing to lead the company through the years.

Today the legacy continues as his son Steven is managing director, while Norman's grandsons Peter, Daniel and Andrew, serve as contract managers. The Robinson family remains ever present, with Cait, Lizzie and Oliver providing vital support in the office.

Reflecting on the day's festivities, Peter Robinson (40) remarked: “It's been an absolutely wonderful day, and it truly helps to foster the family spirit that Robinson and Lawlor is known for.”