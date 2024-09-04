Nelson based Sovereign Group celebrates 50th birthday with fun day for staff and their families at Nelson and Colne Rugby Club

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Sep 2024, 11:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A long established Pendle company hosted a family fun day to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Nelson based Sovereign Group Ltd, a leading name in the window frame and double glazing industry, held the day for employees and their families at Nelson and Colne Rugby Club.

Read More
Keep Burnley Beautiful: Community volunteer and mentor Rozeena Khan head litter...

The event featured bouncy castles, inflatable slides, an obstacle course, football, darts, live music, and a hog roast. Managing Director Gordon Weir, said: “Reaching over 50 years in business is a remarkable achievement, especially in a competitive industry like ours. This milestone is a tribute to the hard work, commitment, and skill of our incredible team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Nelson based Sovereign Group Ltd hosted a family fun day for workers and their families to celebrate the firm's 50th anniversaryNelson based Sovereign Group Ltd hosted a family fun day for workers and their families to celebrate the firm's 50th anniversary
Nelson based Sovereign Group Ltd hosted a family fun day for workers and their families to celebrate the firm's 50th anniversary

"Our success has always been built on the dedication of our workforce, and this event is our way of saying thank you for their unwavering support.”

The company’s journey has been marked by significant achievements, including the production of over 2.4 million window frames, improving more than 500,000 homes, and achieving a cumulative turnover nearing £500 million.

Related topics:NelsonPendle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.