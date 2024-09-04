Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long established Pendle company hosted a family fun day to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Nelson based Sovereign Group Ltd, a leading name in the window frame and double glazing industry, held the day for employees and their families at Nelson and Colne Rugby Club.

The event featured bouncy castles, inflatable slides, an obstacle course, football, darts, live music, and a hog roast. Managing Director Gordon Weir, said: “Reaching over 50 years in business is a remarkable achievement, especially in a competitive industry like ours. This milestone is a tribute to the hard work, commitment, and skill of our incredible team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nelson based Sovereign Group Ltd hosted a family fun day for workers and their families to celebrate the firm's 50th anniversary

"Our success has always been built on the dedication of our workforce, and this event is our way of saying thank you for their unwavering support.”

The company’s journey has been marked by significant achievements, including the production of over 2.4 million window frames, improving more than 500,000 homes, and achieving a cumulative turnover nearing £500 million.