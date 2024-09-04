Nelson based Sovereign Group celebrates 50th birthday with fun day for staff and their families at Nelson and Colne Rugby Club
Nelson based Sovereign Group Ltd, a leading name in the window frame and double glazing industry, held the day for employees and their families at Nelson and Colne Rugby Club.
The event featured bouncy castles, inflatable slides, an obstacle course, football, darts, live music, and a hog roast. Managing Director Gordon Weir, said: “Reaching over 50 years in business is a remarkable achievement, especially in a competitive industry like ours. This milestone is a tribute to the hard work, commitment, and skill of our incredible team.
"Our success has always been built on the dedication of our workforce, and this event is our way of saying thank you for their unwavering support.”
The company’s journey has been marked by significant achievements, including the production of over 2.4 million window frames, improving more than 500,000 homes, and achieving a cumulative turnover nearing £500 million.
