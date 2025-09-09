Musty’s Muttleys in Burnley named Lancashire’s best in British Dog Field of the Year

A dog training field in Burnley is paws down the best in Lancashire – and that’s official.

Musty’s Muttleys, a secure dog walking meadow based at Granville Street, Briercliffe, won the honour in this year’s British Dog Field of the Year competition.

The business derives its name from the region of Briercliffe called Musty Haulgh, a small but historically significant area lying in a landscape shaped by prehistoric, medieval, and industrial influences.

The business was opened by Michaela and Brent Frankland in 2022 aiming to address the growing need for safe, off-leash spaces for dogs in the area. A 2022 proposal to convert a nearby field into a dog walking meadow reflected ongoing efforts to adapt the area’s open countryside for community use while preserving its rural character.

Michaela said: “The opening responded to a surge in dog ownership across Lancashire. With more families adopting pets post-pandemic, public parks have become selective, leading to concerns over safety and hygiene.

“We've seen too many incidents where dogs can't run free without risking roads or conflicts with other users. The field at musty Haulgh, spanning four acres of enclosed grassland, provides a secure environment with high 6ft fencing, agility equipment, and waste disposal stations, ensuring dogs can exercise without worry.”

Musty Haulgh, located in the south-west corner of Briercliffe, is referenced as early as circa 1300 in historical charters, indicating its long-standing presence in local records. The name itself likely derives from Old English, with “Haulgh” suggesting a hollow or low-lying land, possibly linked to the area’s topography near Extwistle Hill.