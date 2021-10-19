Multi-million pound investment creates more than 30 new jobs at Pendle soft drinks supplier

Refresco

The company, which creates popular branded and private label juices, juice drinks, carbonated soft drinks and mineral waters, as well as ready-to-drink alcohol and freezables – has installed state-of-the-art packaging facilities and set up new lines at the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate site.

The new packaging facilities support the company’s sustainability commitments and have been designed to reduce secondary packaging.

Refresco’s expansion has resulted in 20 permanent production vacancies and 12 permanent warehousing and supply vacancies. These new positions will supplement the current 170-strong workforce.

Richard Dale, manufacturing director for Refresco UK, said: “We’re investing heavily in our Nelson site and are delighted that this has created new job opportunities in the local area.