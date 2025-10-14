MP Jonathan Hinder visits Vital Synergy to explore green energy and low carbon initiatives

Local MP Jonathan Hinder visited Vital Synergy recently, to learn more about the company’s rebrand and its growing commitment to green energy and low carbon solutions, and community partnerships – including a recent educational project in Hyndburn, saving Hollins High School up to 40% on their energy usage.

The visit marked a milestone for Vital Synergy, as the company officially unveiled its new identity and expanded focus beyond traditional heating solutions. The rebrand reflects its ambition to lead in sustainable energy technologies and workplace development.

During his visit, Mr. Hinder spoke about the company’s evolution and its impact on the local economy: “It’s great to be here and hear about the company’s expansion and re-brand. It’s no longer just a heating company, far from it, they’re doing lots of different things. And it’s fantastic to hear that they’re partnering with local educational institutions, and creating good high-skilled jobs for local people. It’s great to see that they’re growing.”

The event, held at Vital HQ in Read, celebrated the company’s official rebrand and highlighted its collaboration with educational institutions to train the next generation of skilled workers in renewable and energy-efficient systems.

Accrington-born Dave Heap, Managing Director added: “We were delighted to welcome Jonathan Hinder MP to celebrate our rebrand and discuss our vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Our partnership with local colleges will help us develop the skills needed to support the UK’s transition to greener heating solutions, as we grow and develop our company.”

Vital Synergy continues to innovate in low carbon and renewable heating technologies, including air source heat pumps, energy-efficient building systems, and carbon reduction strategies, supporting commercial clients on their journey to reduce energy costs and add sustainability.

For more information, visit www.vitalsynergy.co.uk