Move will help Pendle firm create 30 new jobs

A childcare software provider has tripled its workspace with a £260K office move set to create 30 new jobs.



Private investment of £2.5m has enabled Connect Childcare to invest in the premises, people and products required to forge ahead with ambitious growth in UK and international childcare markets.

The move to a 9,000 sq. ft open plan office on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate, Nelson, has already proved to have a positive impact on staff and the company is to expand its 60-strong workforce to 90 in the next three years.

Founder and CEO, Chris Reid, said: “Our former home was just over 3,000 sq. ft and we really were working on top of each other, which wasn’t good for staff morale and we couldn’t wait to move.”

“For us, the important thing was to bring the team together as one and encourage collaborative working, yet in a fun, modern, fit-for-purpose environment.

“There was also a secondary need to attract new talent through our doors and to bring them to Nelson we knew we needed that little something more.”

The company, which offers software solutions for private nursery and childcare providers around the UK, is now in the process of developing its existing platforms to ensure future-proofed technology for existing customers and to expand its reach within the sector in coming years.

Chris said: “We currently have 3,000 nurseries using our systems, and a 13% share of the private nursery market.

“To date, our focus has been on the enterprise market, but with 81,000 childcare providers in the UK, there is a wider audience yet untapped.

“We currently have 260,000 parents using our Parent Zone app and with 15,000 more joining every month we are really making a mark in an industry which recognises the value we bring to nurseries, parents and children alike.

“Investment enables us to continue the development of platforms and to retain and attract staff who are fundamental to our growth.

“Key to this is the move to new premises, enabling us to create the best possible working environment and get everyone involved in fostering the future culture of the business, encouraging autonomy and empowerment.”

The company has set up a Culture Club, a group made up of staff from various departments to ensure that being a great place to work is instrumental to its overall objectives.

There is an office gym to encourage health and wellbeing, a social club organising internal and external events as well as daily downtime facilities such as a pool table and games consoles.

Chris said: “The change within the team, even within the first few weeks, has been incredible. It’s so important for people to enjoy coming to work and to have a good work/life balance and that is exactly the kind of forward-thinking, staff-centric business we are building right here in Nelson.

“We have four positions available within the business right now and are looking to recruit 10 more every year for the next three years, so making it the best possible place to work is vital if we want to attract and retain the very best talent available in the North West.”