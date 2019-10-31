Motorpoint Burnley appoints youngest ever general manager

Motorpoint has appointed one of the youngest ever general managers in its history at its Bunley site.

Thirty-year-old Jordan Dean, who has worked for the UK’s largest independent car retailer in a variety of senior customer facing roles for over eight year years, will oversee the running of the popular branch in Rosegrove Lane, Burnley.

Jordan, who is married with a one-year-old daughter, is the first ever general manager to start as a sales trainee, in which time he has worked in all areas of the business including time at other branches learning best practice.

A lifelong Burnley Football Club fan, when he’s not at work he can often be found at Turf Moor watching the Clarets or spending quality time with his daughter going for walks around Towneley Park.

Jordan said: “I had always dreamed of running my own branch when I joined Motorpoint in my early twenties but I never imagined for one minute it would be in my home town. I couldn’t be prouder.”