CBP Members has been set up by multi-award-winning Community and Business Partners, a not-for-profit organisation that has supported businesses across Lancashire for over thirty years and also supports local communities through their four areas of impact; business, community, environment and skills.

The organisation launched the flagship Membership option at Turf Moor, when it hosted the inaugural “Your Business Bootcamp”, which saw a sold out audience of 150 local businesses networking and learning from a host of keynote speakers.

CBP Members allows business leaders to sign up as a monthly member, which then gives that organisation up to 50% off business support from a team of specialists, as well as a host of other benefits such as discounted events and free group Peer Mentoring sessions.

CBP members meeting at Turf Moor

Jaydee Davis, operations director of Community and Business Partners, explained: “For 30 years we’ve helped businesses across the county to start, grow and address issues using the skills within our network of business specialists, including mentors and coaches.

"Our business support is delivered by a team of over 200 successful entrepreneurs with specialisms across the board, so whatever the business needs, we have someone who can support the organisation.”

As well as providing business support services, Community and Business Partners also work extensively in the local community.

“CBP Members will now get access to that pool of business specialists at a hugely discounted rate, but they’ll also be directly impacting their local community too” Jaydee added. As a not-for-profit we constantly reinvest, making an impact on business, community, the environment and skills. When people become a Member, they’re not just helping their business, but they’re directly impacting their local community, too.”

CBP Members allows businesses to give back to local communities as they invest directly in good causes in the community, helping to provide food to people in need, reclaim materials from landfill and helping to upskill the population, which will help businesses to meet their own corporate social responsibility agenda too.

“We’re really proud to be able to offer this to businesses, which not only helps them in terms of access to some incredible business specialists at a reduced rate but helps their communities too. Every month we collect the equivalent of 885 meals from supermarkets, provide 120 family food boxes to families in need and give 2000 people access to reclaimed materials for arts, craft and play. Now, businesses across the North can share in doing their bit for our community too”.

The first businesses signed up to the group include Burnley College, Root Fifty-Two and The Wellbeing Farm.

“The business landscape has had a really rocky few years and in that time we’ve seen people across the North West work together to keep each other going, a real sort of war-time spirit of helping each other out. CBP Members helps to build on that going forwards”.

The founding ten members of the group are Burnley College, The Wellbeing Farm, Root Fifty-Two, First Love Designs, Create IT Recruitment, Cube HR, J Robertson Building Contractors, D&M Creative, Akorn Financial Advice and Mrs Thimbles.