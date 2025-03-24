Marsden scoops ‘Customer Service Award' at the Red Rose Awards

Lancashire-based Marsden Building Society has won the prestigious ‘Customer Service Award’ at the 2025 Red Rose Awards.

The Red Rose Awards are currently in their 15th year and celebrate outstanding service and performance from businesses and individuals throughout Lancashire. Over 1,000 guests gathered at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Thursday 13th March to celebrate this year’s worthy finalists.

Marsden Building Society was honoured with the highly competitive ‘Customer Service’ accolade, sponsored by Napthens Group, recognising the Society for its exceptional service and the strong relationship it has built with its members.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented:“I’m incredibly proud of our teams for all their hard work that’s made this award possible. As a mutual, we hope that every person who walks through our doors feels valued as a customer and can see the positive contributions that they’re making to their local community by choosing us. We’re honoured to have won this award and thank you to the judges and Napthens Group for making this possible.”

Commenting on their decision, the judging panel noted that the business has a “perfect balance of data-driven customer service, and being forward-thinking in development for the future”. It clearly “genuinely cares about every customer who walks through the door and customer service runs through its DNA”.

Marsden Building Society has branches in Nelson, Burnley, Barrowford, Colne, Clitheroe, Garstang, Lytham and Poulton. For more information about the Society and the services it offers, visit the website.