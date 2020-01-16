Marketing company appoints former Burnley Council 'brand manager'

A Burnley digital marketing company has recruited former Burnley Council brand manager Amber Corns to help put it on the map.

Amber has joined +24 Marketing's burgeoning team of digital marketing experts, creatives and software developers as account manager, working alongside founder and managing director Dave Walker and marketing manager Sam Keenan.

This newly created role, based at +24’s headquarters at The Landmark Burnley, is the latest in a string of newly created posts for the business as it enjoys unprecedented growth over the past 12 months.

Amber, who joins after five years as Burnley Brand Manager, said: “My background is in big brand marketing, having worked for PZ Cussons, Northern Foods, Boohoo, the Co-op head office, on brands like Goodfellas Pizza, Carex handwash.

“This is a great opportunity for me to utilise all the skills and many contacts I have acquired over the years working in brand marketing both at Burnley Council and before that with Boohoo and several leading Manchester agencies.”

Amber’s appointment brings the +24 team to 16 and rising as Dave Walker seeks to further grow the business, creating a raft of new jobs including senior sotware developer roles.

Dave said: “We are delighted to welcome Amber into the +24 team. It seems such an obvious fit for us all. Amber knows so many people in both the East Lancashire and Manchester business communities and has a track record of helping to forge strong business links between different partners and stakeholders.

“Amber joins us at a really interesting time in the business as we look to further extend our reach.”