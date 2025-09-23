Lovett Care expands portfolio with acquisition of Belvedere Manor in Colne

Lovett Care is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Belvedere Manor Care Home from Methodist Homes (MHA), further strengthening its commitment to providing high-quality, person-centred care across the communities it serves.

Belvedere Manor, located in Colne, Lancashire, is a purpose-built care home offering 84 ensuite bedrooms and specialising in residential, dementia, and respite care. The home is proud of its reputation for providing exceptional care in a friendly setting, built on strong connections with the local community.

This acquisition marks another significant step in Lovett Care’s growth strategy, expanding the group’s portfolio to 27 operating homes across the North West, Midlands, and Wales, with several more currently in development.

Lovett Care has ambitious plans to continue investing in the home and ensuring residents, families, and staff benefit from the group’s ethos of exceptional care and community engagement.

Keith Crockett, CEO at Lovett Care Group, says: “We are delighted to welcome Belvedere Manor, its residents, families, and dedicated team into the Lovett Care family. Our priority is to provide continuity and reassurance, while also looking ahead to opportunities to enhance the home and build on its existing strengths.”

All existing employed staff at Belvedere Manor will transfer to Lovett Care, ensuring consistency of care and familiar faces for residents and their families.

Dan Ryan, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Operations at MHA, said: “We are delighted that Belvedere Manor care home will pass into the hands of Lovett Care, where we know residents and the team which cares for them will be well looked after.”

Lovett Care is committed to maintaining the highest standards of care while also investing in innovation, facilities, and community connections to ensure every resident feels at home.

Lovett Care Group operates a growing portfolio of high-quality care homes across the UK, which provide residential, nursing and dementia care. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability and community engagement, Lovett continues to set benchmarks in delivering exceptional care home environments for its residents.