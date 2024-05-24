The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

57 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. Take a look to see how they fared:

1 . Wild West Diner, The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ Rated 4 on April 19. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Golden Chopsticks Takeaway, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4LP Rated 4 on April 23. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Calico Lounge, Market Walk Extension, Union Street, Chorley, PR7 1FD Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: Google Photo Sales