The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
22 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores.
Take a look at how they fared below:
1. Subway, Eastway Retail Hub, Preston, PR2 3FB
Rated 5 on May 28. | Google
2. Treeface Cafe, Burgh Hall Road Yarrow Valley Park, Chorley, PR7 3RN
Rated 5 on July 10. | Google
3. Living Waters Church, Bolton Street, Chorley, PR7 3AB
Rated 5 on June 26. | Google
4. Croston Sports Club, Westhead Road, Croston, Leyland, PR26 9RR
Rated 5 on June 25. | Google
