Last Christmas posting dates: These are the Royal Mail's UK and international deadlines for 2019

It might seem like the big festive rush is a while away yet, but The Royal Mail has published its last posting dates for the Christmas period.

If you want to get ahead, or just make sure your post gets to its destination on time for the big day, here are some key dates for your diary.

The Royal Mail has announced its recommended cut-off dates for international and domestic posting as well as 1st and 2nd Class mail this year.

The key posting dates are:

UK service

Wednesday 18th December for Second Class mail

Friday 20th December for First Class mail (and Royal Mail Tracked 48)

Saturday 21st December for Royal Mail Tracked 24

Monday 23rd December for Special Delivery

International economy

Saturday 5th October – All non-European destinations (except South Africa, the USA, Canada)

Saturday 5th October – Middle and Far East (except Hong Kong and Singapore)

Saturday 12th October – South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, the USA, Canada

Saturday 2nd November – Eastern Europe, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Malta and Iceland

Saturday 16th November – Western Europe

International standard

Monday 9th December – Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central and South America, Far and Middle East

Tuesday 10th December – Cyprus, Malta

Wednesday 11th December – Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia)

Thursday 12th December – Australia, Greece, New Zealand and Turkey

Saturday 14th December – Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA

Monday 16th December – Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Wednesday 18th December – Belgium, France, Ireland, Luxembourg

HM Forces Mail - British Forces Post Office® (BFPO)

Monday 25 November Operational HM Forces

Friday 13 December Static HM Forces