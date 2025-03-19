One of Burnley’s longest standing hairdressers is celebrating her 25th anniversary.

Buying her own salon, Adele at Fantasia, at just 22, Adele Cockcroft can hardly believe a quarter of a century has gone by since then. Describing the salon as her ‘happy place’ perfectionist Adele is noted for the amazing service she always strives to give her clients, working all hours to fit around their needs. Adele, 46, said: “I have a real passion for my work, I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Over the years Adele has built up a loyal clientele, and many of them have become friends. Setbacks have included her Lyndhurst Road salon being burgled and vandalised and perhaps the biggest setback of all was when Covid-19 forced Adele to close her business for several months.

Adele Cockcroft, Owner of Adele at Fantasia is celebrating a landmark anniversary at herr salon. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Ever a grafter, Adele became a care worker, looking after the most vulnerable in society. Although she admitted it was 'hardest job I have ever done' Adele said she loved working as a carer and built up good relationships with both her employer and the people she looked after. And it made her realise the vital role carers play in society.

She said: "I absolutely loved doing that job because of the wonderful people I got to meet."

A student at the former Walshaw High School for Girls in Burnley Adele, who, is mum to Emily (nine) studied hairdressing at Nelson and Colne College. She trained separately in barbering, is a qualified teacher and has also passed a course to teach stylists in the art of hair extensions.

Adele's first job was in a Burnley salon where she learned her trade for seven years and, when the opportunity arose to buy her own business, she took it. Keeping the salon name Fantasia, Adele just added her name to it and the rest is history.

Amelia Southam, apprentice Hairdresser and Adele Cockcroft, Owner of Adele at Fantasia is celebrating being open for 25 years. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Over the years she has employed many apprentices and 'Saturday' girls. Amelia Southam started work as a ‘Saturday’ girl for Adele three years ago and is now an apprentice. Adele said: "Clients always say coming to the salon is like spending time with friends."

Adele put her 25th anniversary celebrations on hold for a year as she wanted it to coincide with the launch of her new sunbed business venture. A space at the back of the salon now has two ergoline fast tan sunbeds. Adele hosted a launch day with refreshments and prosecco to mark the opening of the sunbed salon. And in May the front part of the salon will be treated to a whole new look to mark the start of the next era.