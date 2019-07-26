Lancs police boss to Prime Minister Johnson: Give us our officers back

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has called on new Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make good on his promises to put 20,000 new bobbies on the beat and repair the damage caused by a decade of police cuts in Lancashire.

Insisting that the new Prime Minister must address almost 10 years of police cuts instigated as a result of the austerity measures imposed by both the coalition and Tory governments, Commissioner Clive Grunshaw is demanding that any additional resources are allocated pro rata and proportionate to the number of officers that have been lost since 2010.

With over 750 fewer officers currently working in Lancashire, the 7th highest nationally, following nine years of cuts, Commissioner Grunshaw also highlighted how any additional funding must take into account inflation and the recently announced 2.5% pay rise for officers which, whilst entirely deserved, will leave a £6m hole in Lancashire Constabulary's budget if not properly funded.

"Lancashire Constabulary has seen some of the largest losses of police officers in the country," said the Commissioner, with the Prime Minister pledging that recruitment would 'start forthwith'. "In comparison, places like Surrey have lost just eight officers and, depending on calculations, stand to gain more, which is a stark injustice which must be reflected when this much needed funding is allocated.

"I have also asked the Prime Minister to clarify how forces will be supported to recruit and train hundreds of extra officers and get them onto the streets where they are needed," he added, also pointing to the fact that last year's Government-enforced pension contribution changes again lacked any long-term plan around funding.

"We want our fair share of 20,000 officers to replace as a minimum what Lancashire has lost after successive Governments have decimated funding which must be put back in to help keep the people of Lancashire, and across the country, safe."