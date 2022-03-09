Lancashire's institute of directors has moved to strengthen its connections with members by recruiting a key position

Steph’s business, Experienced Media Analysts, specialises in measurement and evaluation of communications. She works with media intelligence, PR agencies and marketing professionals to evidence the output, outcomes and impact of communications activities.

Steph is a board director at the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication. She also has eight years' further education governance experience, with board positions at Accrington and Rossendale College and then Nelson and Colne College Group following their successful merger.

She joins the IoD Lancashire team as an ambassador, to drive greater connectivity with members, support learning and development and give a local voice to the Institute, while ensuring that IoD national policy reflects local issues.

Steph Bridgeman who has joined the Institute of Directors in Lancashire as an ambassador

She said: “I am very excited to be joining the IoD leadership team in Lancashire and look forward to building on this opportunity to support directors across the county and the wider North West region. The IoD exists to create better directors and we will play our part in building the next generation of outstanding leaders in Lancashire.”

Martyn Jones, IoD Lancashire chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome Steph to our team. As Covid restrictions ease and directors begin to plan ahead with more confidence, there are nonetheless a number of short and long-term challenges to address. The branch team will be on hand to support local members by providing connections, professional development and an influential lobbying voice.”