Lancashire police boss announces new £200,000 funding boost to tackle re-offending

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has announced a further £200k-investment in efforts to reduce re-offending almost one year on from launching his dedicated fund which has seen over £250k provided to 17 projects so far.



Enabling Lancastrian charities and organisations to bid for funding for projects that work with offenders to help integrate them back into community, the fund will be distributed in the form of grants of up to £25k which are reviewed by representatives from the four local 'Reducing Reoffending Boards' tasked with ensuring projects address pressing local concerns.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, said he was 'delighted' to reopen the fund, adding: "Over the past year [we] have been really impressed with the quality of applications which have been making a real difference up and down the county, and the enthusiasm that we have seen to continue this work going forward.

"Policing alone cannot prevent people re-offending and that is why I continue to support initiatives that break the cycle offenders all too often find themselves trapped in, moving them away from a life of crime," he added. "I have seen first-hand the difference these projects make in our neighbourhoods and in the lives of the people who live there."

Jerry Graham, appointed as the Independent Chair of the Local Reducing Re-offending Boards last year, said: "Since the commissioner launched his reducing re-offending fund last year, the local boards have helped to make sure that each project addresses the issues that matter most to people in each area.

"I am pleased that this gives us the opportunity to further build on the great work that has already been done with help from the fund and look forward to seeing the potential projects and how these will once again make a difference," he continued.

The fund will close to new applications 5pm Monday, 8th July 2019. For more information and to apply, visit the commissioner's website or contact 01772 533 587.