Lancashire Football Association has new chairman thanks to help from county recruitment firm

David Flory, CBE, currently independent chairman of NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria, steps into the role after the search by the Clitheroe-based executive and management recruitment advisers.

Taryn Wilkinson, director of Walmsley Wilkinson, said: “This has been a dream brief for us in the heart of Lancashire to find a leader with such a background to meet the demands of a challenging, diverse organisation at this time of change in sport and wider society.”

David Flory, the new chairman of the Lancashire FA

Lancashire FA chief executive Simon Gerrard said: “We’re excited to welcome David to Lancashire FA and we look forward to working with him to realise our goals and capitalise on the many growth and investment opportunities for football in Lancashire.

"He brings with him great expertise leading organisations and has already demonstrated a clear ambition to support our journey as a modern, high-performance organisation.”

David Flory has 22 years of board level experience as chief executive and executive director of NHS organisations in England and healthcare organisations internationally, including six years working as deputy chief executive-director general in the Department of Health for England. David was awarded a CBE in the 2009 New Year’s Honours List.

He said: “I am passionate about football. It is and has been a big part of my life since childhood as a participant, a fan and a parent. Participation in sport has a positive impact on health, fitness and wellbeing. It teaches teamwork, leadership, social confidence and emotional resilience as well as skill development and personal growth.”