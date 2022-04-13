Lancashire digital apprentice provider doubles in growth and pledges 400 more apprenticeships in the next year

NowSkills , which operates across East Lancashire, the North-West and around the UK has recruited three new high-level tutors to train and mentor 100 more apprentices than this time last year including James Hooper from St Helens as a business analyst and project management tutor, plus a further eight team members across three sites.

The company sponsored a category at the inaugural Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards in March and was shortlisted for two awards - Training Programme of The Year and Diversity an Inclusion Programme - and sales director Paul Brunskill presented the award to the winner of the Health and Public Service Apprentice of The Year.

The NowSkills team

This year, NowSkills has reported 83% more current opportunities for people aged 16+ around the region, with leading employers such as The Config Team in Skelmersdale, the Federation of Small Businesses in Blackpool and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

The growth correlates with the government lifting the working-from-home-guidance, which has opened additional places for digital and IT apprentices of all ages and stages of their careers.