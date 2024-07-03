Lancashire businesses shortlisted in the English Independent Retail Awards 2024
Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Awards is proud to announce the finalists for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.
The awards aim to recognise those whose entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to customer satisfaction and ethos have helped them stand out amongst the rest and put them forward to get the recognition they deserve.
They showcase the efforts of those suppliers that firstly understand the customer’s expectations and secondly focus on delivering good quality, making them one of the most respected retailers in their field.
The winners will be announced at a black tie ceremony held on Wednesday, July 31 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.
A spokesperson for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud that we could continue to honour the top independent retailers across England.
These awards highlight the significant impact independent retailers make in their communities and provide a platform to showcase their success.
Their dedication and accomplishments serve as an inspiration to the entire retail community. We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”
The Lancashire finalists for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024 are:
Fashion & Accessories Retailer of the Year
- Blossom Boutique (Thornton)
- Chic Happens (Chorley)
Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year
- Worthington Brougham Furniture (Chorley)
- Northern Comfort (Nelson)
- Doorway To Value (Whittle-le-Woods)
Opticians of the Year
- Marian Gray Opticians (Leyland)
- Welbourne Opticians (Lancaster)
- Chorley EyeCare Opticians (Whittle-le-Woods)
- Planit Opticians (Colne)
- Lytham Eyewear (Saint Annes)
Dry Cleaners of the Year
- Scotforth Dry Cleaners (Lancaster)
- Fairview Cleaners (Chorley)
- MAP Laundry & Dry Cleaners (Preston)
Technology Retailer of the Year
- Beyond Television (Blackpool)
- Brothertons (Lytham Saint Annes)
- Fred Hughes T V (Preston)
- Wilkinson’s HiFi (Nelson)
- The Computer Shop (Preston)
- Use IT Computers (Blackburn)
- K C Computers (Ormskirk)
- Frozen Computers (Preston)
Pharmacy of the Year
- Acer Pharmacy (Cleveleys)
- Smithsons Pharmacy (Preston)
- Colne Road Pharmacy (Burnley)
- Kepple Lane Pharmacy (Preston)
- West End Pharmacy (Morecambe)
Cycle Retailer of the Year
- I Cycle (Clitheroe)
Independent Sports Retailer of the Year
- Run Preston (Preston)
- RareKix.com (Preston)
- Poultons Sports & Trophy Centre (Poulton-le-Fylde)
- Lukeys Sports (Preston)
- Avos Watersports Den (Preston)
Butcher of the Year
- Roy Porter Butchers (Clitheroe)
- D.Ingham & Son Butchers (Colne)
- Livesey (Preston)
- Andy Meatman (Blackpool)
Green Grocer of the Year
- The Veg Shop (Rossendale)
- Super Veg (Preston)
- Ron Burgess (Chorley)
Fishmonger of the Year
- Edmondsons Fresh Fish (Morecambe)
- Wellgate Fisheries (Clitheroe)
- The Fish Plaice (Blackpool)
- Fresh Off The Hook (Great Harwood)
- Lanigans (Lytham Saint Annes)
- Dockside Seafood (Fleetwood)
Independent Pet Supplies Store of the Year
- North West Discount Pet Foods (Blackpool)
- Animal Magic Pet Shop (Thornton)
- Bretts Pets (Chorley)
- Adlington Pet Centre (Chorley)
- Alpa Pet & Equine Warehouse (Preston)
Independent Jewellery Store of the Year
- Guy Wakeling Jewellery (Preston)
- A K A Bespoke Jewellers (St Anns Square)
Auto Garage & Accessories Provider of the Year
- Lowndes Street Garage (Preston)
- Independent 4x4 (Rossendale)
- Suther’s Star Garage (Preston)
Menswear Retailer of the Year
- Mankind (Blackpool)
- Nigel Clare (Chorley)
Soft Furnishing Supplier of the Year
- Loom Loft Furniture & Interiors (Clitheroe)
- Worthington Brougham Furniture (Chorley)
- Taskers Of Accrington (Accrington)
- Quigleys Luxury Home Furnishings (Preston)
Flooring Retailer of the Year
- The Flooring Firm (Preston)
- The Flooring Centre NW (Preston)
Women’s Fashion Boutique of the Year
- Blossom Boutique (Thornton)
- Pretty Woman (Accrington)
- Wardrobe by Simone (Clitheroe)
Specialist Drink Retailer of the Year
- The Whalley Wine Shop (Clitheroe)
Convenience Retailer of the Year
- Nisa local - Beech Stores (Morecambe)
Bespoke Retailer of the Year
- My Smoking Shop (Preston)
Bakery of the Year
- The Artisan Bakers (Clitheroe)
- Seasons Bakery (Carnforth)
- Mark’s Artisan Bakery and Pie Shop (Clitheroe)
Florist of the Year
- Daisy Chain (Burnley)
- Flowers With Passion (Goosnargh)
- Marshall’s Florist (Chorley)
Coffee Shop of the Year
- Brew + Bake (Preston)
- Woodchats Coffee Shop (Chorley)
- The Folly Coffee House & Café (Leyland)
Eatery of the Year
- Goat Gap Café (Lancaster)
- Potters Barn Café (Preston)
- Light Ash Farm Shop and Café (Preston)
- Canal View Café (Blackburn)
- Pavilion Coffee House (Clitheroe)
- Old Station Café (Longridge)
Mobile Phone Retailer of the Year
- Mobile Masters (Burnley)
- Sim3 (Preston)
- BBurn Phone Repairs (Blackburn)
Hardware Store of the Year
- The Hardware Store (Burnley)
Record Shop of the Year
- Drumbeat Record Shop (Chorley)
- Townsend Music (Burnley)
- Action Records (Preston)
- Eden Music (Morecambe)
- Overtone Records (Thornton)
Music Shop of the Year
- Music Matter (Preston)
- Rimmers Music (Preston)
- Reidys Home Of Music (Blackburn)
- Promenade Music (Morecambe)
Craft & Gift Shop of the Year
- Crafty Diane Gift and Art Gallery (Preston)
- The Cottage (Ormskirk)
Confectionary Retailer of the Year
- Sweet Memories (Blackpool)
- Auntie’s Shop (Blackburn)
