Lancashire businesses shortlisted in the English Independent Retail Awards 2024

More than 100 businesses in Lancashire have been shortlisted in the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.

Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Awards is proud to announce the finalists for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024.

The awards aim to recognise those whose entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to customer satisfaction and ethos have helped them stand out amongst the rest and put them forward to get the recognition they deserve.

They showcase the efforts of those suppliers that firstly understand the customer’s expectations and secondly focus on delivering good quality, making them one of the most respected retailers in their field.

The winners will be announced at a black tie ceremony held on Wednesday, July 31 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

A spokesperson for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud that we could continue to honour the top independent retailers across England.

These awards highlight the significant impact independent retailers make in their communities and provide a platform to showcase their success.

Their dedication and accomplishments serve as an inspiration to the entire retail community. We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

The Lancashire finalists for the English Independent Retail Awards 2024 are:

Fashion & Accessories Retailer of the Year

Blossom Boutique (Thornton)

Chic Happens (Chorley)

Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year

Worthington Brougham Furniture (Chorley)

Northern Comfort (Nelson)

Doorway To Value (Whittle-le-Woods)

Opticians of the Year

Marian Gray Opticians (Leyland)

Welbourne Opticians (Lancaster)

Chorley EyeCare Opticians (Whittle-le-Woods)

Planit Opticians (Colne)

Lytham Eyewear (Saint Annes)

Dry Cleaners of the Year

Scotforth Dry Cleaners (Lancaster)

Fairview Cleaners (Chorley)

MAP Laundry & Dry Cleaners (Preston)

Technology Retailer of the Year

Beyond Television (Blackpool)

Brothertons (Lytham Saint Annes)

Fred Hughes T V (Preston)

Wilkinson’s HiFi (Nelson)

The Computer Shop (Preston)

Use IT Computers (Blackburn)

K C Computers (Ormskirk)

Frozen Computers (Preston)

Pharmacy of the Year

Acer Pharmacy (Cleveleys)

Smithsons Pharmacy (Preston)

Colne Road Pharmacy (Burnley)

Kepple Lane Pharmacy (Preston)

West End Pharmacy (Morecambe)

Cycle Retailer of the Year

I Cycle (Clitheroe)

Independent Sports Retailer of the Year

Run Preston (Preston)

RareKix.com (Preston)

Poultons Sports & Trophy Centre (Poulton-le-Fylde)

Lukeys Sports (Preston)

Avos Watersports Den (Preston)

Butcher of the Year

Roy Porter Butchers (Clitheroe)

D.Ingham & Son Butchers (Colne)

Livesey (Preston)

Andy Meatman (Blackpool)

Green Grocer of the Year

The Veg Shop (Rossendale)

Super Veg (Preston)

Ron Burgess (Chorley)

Fishmonger of the Year

Edmondsons Fresh Fish (Morecambe)

Wellgate Fisheries (Clitheroe)

The Fish Plaice (Blackpool)

Fresh Off The Hook (Great Harwood)

Lanigans (Lytham Saint Annes)

Dockside Seafood (Fleetwood)

Independent Pet Supplies Store of the Year

North West Discount Pet Foods (Blackpool)

Animal Magic Pet Shop (Thornton)

Bretts Pets (Chorley)

Adlington Pet Centre (Chorley)

Alpa Pet & Equine Warehouse (Preston)

Independent Jewellery Store of the Year

Guy Wakeling Jewellery (Preston)

A K A Bespoke Jewellers (St Anns Square)

Auto Garage & Accessories Provider of the Year

Lowndes Street Garage (Preston)

Independent 4x4 (Rossendale)

Suther’s Star Garage (Preston)

Menswear Retailer of the Year

Mankind (Blackpool)

Nigel Clare (Chorley)

Soft Furnishing Supplier of the Year

Loom Loft Furniture & Interiors (Clitheroe)

Worthington Brougham Furniture (Chorley)

Taskers Of Accrington (Accrington)

Quigleys Luxury Home Furnishings (Preston)

Flooring Retailer of the Year

The Flooring Firm (Preston)

The Flooring Centre NW (Preston)

Women’s Fashion Boutique of the Year

Blossom Boutique (Thornton)

Pretty Woman (Accrington)

Wardrobe by Simone (Clitheroe)

Specialist Drink Retailer of the Year

The Whalley Wine Shop (Clitheroe)

Convenience Retailer of the Year

Nisa local - Beech Stores (Morecambe)

Bespoke Retailer of the Year

My Smoking Shop (Preston)

Bakery of the Year

The Artisan Bakers (Clitheroe)

Seasons Bakery (Carnforth)

Mark’s Artisan Bakery and Pie Shop (Clitheroe)

Florist of the Year

Daisy Chain (Burnley)

Flowers With Passion (Goosnargh)

Marshall’s Florist (Chorley)

Coffee Shop of the Year

Brew + Bake (Preston)

Woodchats Coffee Shop (Chorley)

The Folly Coffee House & Café (Leyland)

Eatery of the Year

Goat Gap Café (Lancaster)

Potters Barn Café (Preston)

Light Ash Farm Shop and Café (Preston)

Canal View Café (Blackburn)

Pavilion Coffee House (Clitheroe)

Old Station Café (Longridge)

Mobile Phone Retailer of the Year

Mobile Masters (Burnley)

Sim3 (Preston)

BBurn Phone Repairs (Blackburn)

Hardware Store of the Year

The Hardware Store (Burnley)

Record Shop of the Year

Drumbeat Record Shop (Chorley)

Townsend Music (Burnley)

Action Records (Preston)

Eden Music (Morecambe)

Overtone Records (Thornton)

Music Shop of the Year

Music Matter (Preston)

Rimmers Music (Preston)

Reidys Home Of Music (Blackburn)

Promenade Music (Morecambe)

Craft & Gift Shop of the Year

Crafty Diane Gift and Art Gallery (Preston)

The Cottage (Ormskirk)

Confectionary Retailer of the Year