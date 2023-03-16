News you can trust since 1877
Lancashire business leaders wowed at immersive 360 experience launch of HRX People

Burnley based HR software providers, HRX People, celebrated the launch of its HR platform at The Igloo at Nelson and Colne College.

By Dominic Collis
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:25 GMT

The company invited business leaders and contacts from across the region to celebrate the introduction of the coveted product to market.

The event used the college’s 360 immersive audio visual experience “The Igloo” to bring to life the software and its application to work life.

Managing director Lisa Sourbutts, said: “I was frustrated with other HR products on the market, they are clunky and look dated so I decided we should build our own. HRX is simple to use and it’s two clicks to anywhere.”

Burnley based HR software providers, HRX People, celebrated the launch of its HR platform at The Igloo at Nelson and Colne College
HRX People makes holidays, absence, driver checks, right to work checks and much more easier to manage. It can be accessed from any device at any time. It supports sustainability by allowing businesses to say goodbye to paperwork and make employee data digital.

Early adopters who attended the event were pleased to share their experience of the software:

Wayne Ousby, director of CVS Vehicle Group said “Members of staff love it as we’re now able to confirm holiday requests much quicker than we used to and it’s helped with the overall perception of the business to staff. Great value for money per head too.”

Burnley Borough Council was so impressed with HRX’s offering that it was awarded a grant as part of the Growth Innovation Plan. In addition, the platform was awarded ‘Leading Providers of SME HR Software’ at the prestigious Northern Enterprise Awards earlier in the year.

The HRX People team will next be at the Lancashire Business Expo on March 24th at Preston Guild Hall.

LancashireBurnley